West Virginia routs Robert Morris 87-59 in the debut of new Mountaineers coach Darian DeVries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tucker DeVries scored 18 points, Javon Small added 15 and West Virginia routed Robert Morris 87-59 on Monday in the debut of new Mountaineers coach Darian DeVries.

Darian Devries was hired in March after six seasons at Drake, replacing interim coach Josh Eilert.

Tucker DeVries is a two-time Missouri Valley Conference player of the year who transferred from Drake to continue playing for his father. He scored the opening eight points of the game against Robert Morris and West Virginia led 30-2 after eight minutes, including a 21-0 run.

Tucker DeVries led all first-half scorers with 14 points after making 4 of 7 3-pointers. West Virginia went ahead 46-26 at the break after making nine 3-pointers, while holding Robert Morris to 11-of-34 shooting (32%) overall.

Toby Okani had 13 points, Jonathan Powell added 11 and freshman KJ Tenner scored 10 for West Virginia, which has won the last 14 matchups with RMU. Amani Hansberry grabbed 12 rebounds to go with nine points.

Josh Omojafo led Robert Morris with 13 points, going 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

West Virginia guard Jayden Stone, who had three games of at least 30 points last season at Detroit Mercy, missed the game with an upper body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

SHOT CLOCK

The second half was delayed due to a shot-clock malfunction above the West Virginia basket. A temporary shot clock was set up at ground level near the photographers along the baseline.