Rutgers freshman Kiyomi McMiller returns after 2-game benching, scores career-high 33 points

Rutgers freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller scored a career-best 33 points in her return to the lineup after missing two games with what the program called a coach's decision.

McMiller's scoring outburst wasn't enough as the Scarlet Knights lost 69-62 to Nebraska on Sunday.

Rutgers coach Coquese Washington didn't give specifics after the game as to why she decided to end McMiller's benching.

“It was resolved the same way it was when a week ago I said it was an internal matter,” Washington said. “I don’t have any additional insight for you all because it’s an internal matter that we handled internally and moved past it, moved on and moved forward. That’s all I have to say on that."

McMiller posted on social media hours before a loss against No. 4 USC on Jan. 5 that she wasn't playing that night because of a decision made by Washington. She apologized to her fans and thanked them for their support.

The highly-touted freshman wasn't on the bench for that game, but traveled with the team to Minnesota. She didn't play in that game Wednesday. On Sunday, she was back in the starting lineup.

“There was nothing that led to it, she's back with our team. We're happy to have her back," Washington said. “I don't have anything to explain. She's back with our team, back at practice.”

McMiller came into the game averaging a team-best 19.9 points this season. She had a highlight reel play earlier in the season with a basket that went viral. She was the first high school player to sign an NIL deal with the Jordan Brand.

McMiller tied her career-best with five 3-pointers Sunday and kept the Scarlet Knights in the game against Nebraska. She's scored over 30 points three times this season and has reached double figures in the last 13 games she has been available for.

She gave the Scarlet Knights their first lead of the game late in the third quarter, 44-42, after driving the lane to sink a floater. She also tied things up at 42 on the previous trip down court.