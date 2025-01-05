Rutgers star freshman Kiyomi McMiller will miss game against No. 4 USC because of 'coach's decision'

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers star freshman Kiyomi McMiller will miss the Scarlet Knights’ game against No. 4 USC on Sunday night.

McMiller posted on social media that the decision was made by coach Coquese Washington. She apologized to her fans and thanked them for their support.

McMiller is averaging 19.9 points a game this season to lead the team. She had a highlight reel play earlier in the season with a basket that went viral.

Rutgers said in a statement that “Kiyomi will miss tonight’s game due to coach’s decision. We will handle the matter internally.”

McMiller is one of the talented young players in women’s college basketball and was expected to go up against USC star JuJu Watkins. The Rutgers guard garnered back-to-back Big Ten freshman of the week honors earlier this season.

She was the first high school player to sign an NIL deal with the Jordan Brand.