SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ace Baldwin Jr., Yanic Konan Niederhauser lead Penn State over Rutgers 80-72 to snap 4-game skid

By The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ace Baldwin Jr. had 22 points, Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 18 and Penn State snapped a four-game losing streak with an 80-72 victory over Rutgers on Monday night.

Baldwin made 6 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws for the Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten Conference). He added eight assists and five steals. Niederhauser sank 7 of 8 shots and grabbed six rebounds.

Nick Kern had 16 points and six rebounds for Penn State and Fred Dilone V scored 12 with four assists.

Freshman Ace Bailey scored 30 on 13-for-15 shooting with four 3-pointers to lead the Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5). Lathan Sommerville added 12 points and six rebounds.

Baldwin had 10 points and Dilone scored nine to help Penn State take a 37-35 lead into halftime. Sommerville had four points in a 6-0 run to begin the game for the Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lions grabbed their first lead at 21-20 on a three-point play by Baldwin and his 3-pointer was the final basket of the half.

Rutgers grabbed its first lead of the second half at 44-43 on a layup by Bailey with 16:12 left to play. Kern had four points, Baldwin buried a 3-pointer and Niederhauser had the final two baskets in an 11-0 run that gave Penn State a 61-53 lead with 6:17 remaining.

Sommerville made two free throws to get Rutgers within 69-67 with 1:52 to go. Niederhauser made a free throw, and Kern had a layup after Rutgers' Dylan Harper missed a 3-pointer with a chance to tie, preserving the victory.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions travel to play Iowa on Friday.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will host No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME