Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Fordham after Quisenberry's 33-point game

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-8, 0-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-3, 0-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks after Darius Quisenberry scored 33 points in Fordham's 82-79 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams are 11-1 on their home court. Fordham is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 0-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

The Rams and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Rams. Quisenberry is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph's (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.