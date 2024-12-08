Paulius Murauskas hits 6 3s, scores 28 to help Saint Mary's beat Utah 72-63

SALT LAKE CITY — Paulius Murauskas hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, both career highs, Augustas Marciulionis added 10 points and eight assists Saturday night and Saint Mary's beat Utah 72-63.

Gabe Madsen scored the final seven points in a 13-0 run that trimmed Utah’s deficit to six with 13 minutes left and Caleb Lohner’s layup made it 57-55 with 4:05 to play. Marauskas hit a 3-pointer 8 seconds later and was fouled as he hit another with 1:57 left before the 1-and-1 free throw pushed the lead to seven and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Murauskas made 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range for Saint Mary's (9-1).

Madsen led Utah (6-2) with 15 points and Miro Little added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Utes had their 11-game home win streak snapped.

Madsen hit a 3-pointer that gave Utah its only lead of the game at 6-4 with 18:14 left in the first half. Marciulionis answered with a 3-pointer 20 seconds later and Caleb Ross made a layup before Murauskas scored in the lane and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Utes a seven-point lead less than 3 minutes later and it was 39-22 at halftime.

Lohner had eight points and five rebounds in his basketball debut for the Utes. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 131 games across two seasons apiece at BYU and Baylor before he transferred to Utah and joined the football team. The 250-pound tight end played in all 12 games and finished with four receptions, all for touchdowns, added a catch for a 2-point conversion and blocked a field goal against Utah State.