Paulius Murauskas hits 6 3s, scores 28 to help Saint Mary's beat Utah 72-63

Saint Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas (23) defends against Utah forward...

Saint Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas (23) defends against Utah forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Paulius Murauskas hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, both career highs, Augustas Marciulionis added 10 points and eight assists Saturday night and Saint Mary's beat Utah 72-63.

Gabe Madsen scored the final seven points in a 13-0 run that trimmed Utah’s deficit to six with 13 minutes left and Caleb Lohner’s layup made it 57-55 with 4:05 to play. Marauskas hit a 3-pointer 8 seconds later and was fouled as he hit another with 1:57 left before the 1-and-1 free throw pushed the lead to seven and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Murauskas made 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range for Saint Mary's (9-1).

Madsen led Utah (6-2) with 15 points and Miro Little added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Utes had their 11-game home win streak snapped.

Madsen hit a 3-pointer that gave Utah its only lead of the game at 6-4 with 18:14 left in the first half. Marciulionis answered with a 3-pointer 20 seconds later and Caleb Ross made a layup before Murauskas scored in the lane and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Utes a seven-point lead less than 3 minutes later and it was 39-22 at halftime.

Lohner had eight points and five rebounds in his basketball debut for the Utes. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 131 games across two seasons apiece at BYU and Baylor before he transferred to Utah and joined the football team. The 250-pound tight end played in all 12 games and finished with four receptions, all for touchdowns, added a catch for a 2-point conversion and blocked a field goal against Utah State.

