SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Austin, Leggett pace Pitt with 23 points each in 110-78 rout over Sam Houston State

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Zack Austin and Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points apiece, Jaland Lowe had a double-double and Pitt beat Sam Houston State 110-78 on Saturday.

Austin and Leggett each finished 8-for-12 shooting with Austin making 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Leggett 3 of 4. Lowe scored 18 points and distributed 11 assists, five more than the Bearkats as a team.

Cameron Huefner tied a career-high scoring 26 points and Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 points for Sam Houston State.

Austin started the game with a 3-pointer, Leggett made a jumper and Lowe made a layup and 3 for a 10-0 lead just less than three minutes in. Wilkerson responded scoring a layup and a 3 to cut the deficit in half.

Huefner's jump shot with 11:41 left before halftime got Sam Houston State within 17-14. Pitt then went on to outscore the Bearkats 11-0 over the next three minutes with Brandin Cummings sinking two foul shots and converting a three-point play, Leggett converting a three-point play and Austin making a 3 for a 28-14 lead with 8:39 before halftime. Pitt stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the game.

The Panthers (10-2) last started a season 10-2 in 2016-17.

Sam Houston State (6-6) hosts NCAA Division III-member Dallas on Dec. 28. Pitt next hosts Cal on New Year's Day.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME