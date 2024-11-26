San Diego State takes down No. 21 Creighton 71-53 in Players Era Festival event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — BJ Davis scored a career-high 18 points and San Diego State upended No. 21 Creighton 71-53 on Tuesday, the opening day of the Players Era Festival at the MGM Grand Garden.

The Blue Jays struggled to find their offensive rhythm against a San Diego State defense that generated eight steals and scored 13 points off turnovers.

Creighton finished 21 of 62 (33.8%) from the floor, while the Aztecs hit 30 of 62 (48.3%). San Diego State also finished 8 of 17 (47.0%) from 3-point range.

Miles Byrd added 16 for the Aztecs, while Davis grabbed nine rebounds.

Pop Isaacs led Creighton with 18 points and added five assists. Jackson McAndrew had a double-double for the Blue Jays with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Ryan Kalkbrenner added 11 points.

The Aztecs, who closed as a 4.5-point underdog at the BetMGM Sportsbook, snapped a mini two-game skid against nationally ranked teams with the win.

Takeaways

Creighton: Isaacs, who hails from Las Vegas, made a splash in front of a hometown crowd with his 18-point performance and is now five shy of 900 with 895 points. He’s scored 72 points for Creighton since transferring in from Texas Tech.

San Diego State forward Pharaoh Compton (5) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Creighton Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

San Diego State: Davis, who saw limited action as a freshman last season amid a guard-oriented roster, has been the headliner for the Aztecs this season. He’s now set career and single-game highs in four games this season. He’s averaging 15.0 points per game.

Key moment

After falling behind 8-4 early in the game, the Aztecs went on a 21-8 run to open a 25-16 lead, with a balanced effort from seven different scorers contributing to the breakout run. San Diego State never relinquished its lead.

Key stat

18 — San Diego State got a boost from its bench with reserves outscoring Creighton’s bench 18-7, including Las Vegas-product Pharaoh Compton with six points.

Up next

San Diego State continues play in the event Wednesday when it faces Oregon. Creighton will play No. 23 Texas A&M on Wednesday in the tournament.