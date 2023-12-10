Parrish's layup with 10.4 seconds left lifts No. 25 Aztecs to 63-62 win over UC Irvine

SAN DIEGO — Micah Parrish made a layup with 10.4 seconds left for No. 25 San Diego State, which blew a 16-point lead before rallying to beat scrappy UC Irvine 63-62 on Saturday night.

Darrion Trammell missed a 3-pointer, Jay Pal rebounded and fed Parrish, who made the bucket and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, UC Irvine rebounded and Justin Hohn missed a 3-pointer with about four seconds left.

The Aztecs (8-2) were playing without leading scorer Jaedon LeDee and went nearly 14 minutes without a field goal as they watched their lead shrink and then disappear.

Hohn banked in a 3-pointer with 58.4 seconds left for a 62-57 lead but missed two free throws with 41.5 seconds to go. Pal made a free throw and Trammell hit a 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to pull the Aztecs within one before Parrish's winning shot.

Pal scored 15 points off the bench while Parrish had 14, Reese Waters 11 and Trammell 10.

Hohn had 16 and Derin Saran 14 for UC Irvine (6-4), which lost its third straight game. Prior to that, the Anteaters had won six straight, including a 10-point upset win at then-No. 16 Southern California on Nov. 14.

SDSU beat the Anteaters for the second straight season.

San Diego State guard Micah Parrish (3) celebrates with fans after San Diego State defeated UC Irvine 63-62 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Denis Poroy

The Aztecs led 42-26 with 16:40 left before the Anteaters came racing back behind Saran to tie it at 50-50. The Anteaters then took the lead on a 3-pointer by Hohn.

BIG PICTURE

UC Irvine: The Anteaters got off to a fast start with two 3-pointers by Hohn, who then made a layup for an 8-2 lead just more than two minutes in, forcing an angry SDSU coach Brian Dutcher to call timeout.

San Diego State: LeDee, the nation’s sixth-leading scorer with an average of 22.8 points, sprained his right elbow in a 79-73 loss at Grand Canyon on Tuesday night.

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher yells from sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UC Irvine on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Denis Poroy

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: Hosts South Dakota next Saturday.

SDSU: Hosts Saint Katherine on Dec. 19.

___

