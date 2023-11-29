SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brooks posts a double-double in leading Washington past UC San Diego

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 18 points and collected 12 rebounds and Washington was never threatened in an 83-56 win over UC San Diego on Tuesday night.

Kentucky graduate transfer Sahvir Wheeler scored 17 points, reserve Braxton Meah 14 and Koren Johnson 12 for Washington (4-2).

Bryce Pope scored 15 points and reserve Justin DeGraaf 11 for UC San Diego (4-3).

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones' opening basket two minutes in marked the Tritons' lone lead. Brooks and Moses Wood made layups to get Washington going, and in a little more than an 8-minute span, the Huskies led 20-9.

DeGraaf's three-point play with 2:09 left before halftime marked the last time San Diego got within single figures and the Huskies led 34-24 at halftime.

Washington gradually began to pull away and posted its first 20-point plus advantage of the night when Anthony Holland made a 3 to make it 60-39 with 8:31 remaining.

The Tritons host San Diego State on Friday.

Washington hosts No. 20 Colorado State on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME