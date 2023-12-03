Frankie Collins' 21 points powers Arizona State past San Francisco, 72-61

TEMPE, Ariz. — Frankie Collins scored a season-high 21 points and led all five starters into double-figure scoring as Arizona State rolled to its third-straight win, beating San Francisco 72-61 on Sunday afternoon.

The Sun Devils (5-2) got off to a fast start with Jamiya Neal and Collins sandwiching 3-pointers around a Jose Perez jumper for an 8-0 lead that bloomed into a 12-1 run over the first five minutes. Arizona State held a 36-28 lead at intermission.

Collins came into the game ranked second in the nation at 3.5 steals per game and swiped three against the Dons and has 24 thefts through seven games. Arizona State shot 27 of 58 from the field (46.6%), including 5 of 15 from distance.

Collins shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 from long range, and converted 5 of 6 from the line with eight rebounds. Neal posted a double-double, putting up 15 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. Bryant Selebangue, Alonzo Gaffney and Jerez all scored 12 points. The Arizona State bench did not score and was 0-for-7 shooting while grabbing four rebounds.

Jonathan Mogbo led San Francisco (5-3) with a double-double, posting season-highs of 23 points and 16 rebounds. Marcus Williams added 15 points.

Arizona State plays host to SMU on Wednesday. San Francisco travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here