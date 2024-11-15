JuJu Watkins reaches 1,000 career points as No. 3 USC beats Santa Clara 81-50

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins reached 1,000 career points in the second-fewest games in NCAA Division I history, scoring 20 points on Friday as No. 3 Southern California rolled to an 81-50 victory over Santa Clara.

Kiki Iriafen added 20 points for the Trojans (4-0), who never trailed.

Playing in her 38th game, Watkins needed 16 points to reach 1,000. She got there when she hit a jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.

LSU’s Maree Jackson (1976-78), Oregon State’s Carol Menken (1979-81) and New Orleans’ Sandra Hodge (1981-84) all reached the mark in 37 games. Weber State’s Kathy Miller and Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne also did it in 38 games.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the leading scorer in Division I history, got to 1,000 points in 40 games.

Kaya Ingram led Santa Clara (2-1) with 13 points and Olivia Pollerd added 12.

Takeaways

Santa Clara: The Broncos came in shooting 47.7% from the field, but were 19 of 54 (35.2%) against the Trojans.

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, left shoots as Santa Clara guard Maddie Naro defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

USC: The Trojans are averaging 94 points per game and have an average victory margin of 47.3 points.

Key moment

The Trojans scored the first seven points. Rayah Marshall had two points, two blocks and a rebound in the first three minutes.

Key stat

The Torjans scored 31 points off 23 Santa Clara turnovers.

Up next

Santa Clara hosts Jessup on Tuesday.

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins sticks her tongue out after making a free-throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

USC hosts No. 6 Notre Dame on Nov. 23.