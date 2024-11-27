SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Harding leads Iowa's offensive assault in 110-77 win over South Carolina Upstate

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Brock Harding recorded a double-double scoring 20 points and distributing 10 assists and Owen Freeman scored 17 points and Iowa beat South Carolina Upstate 110-77 on Tuesday night.

Harding shot 9 of 13, Freeman 8 of 12 and the Hawkeyes overall shot 60.6% (43 of 71) including 46.2% (12 of 26) from 3-point range.

Reserve Drew Thewell scored 15 points shooting 6 of 9, Josh Dix scored 14 points shooting 5 of 7 and reserve Riley Mulvey scored 11 making all four of his shot attempts. Backup Josh Koch posted an unlikely double-double, distributing 14 assists and collecting 10 rebounds for Iowa (6-1) which reached triple-digits for the first time this season.

Brit Harris scored 20 points, reserves Carmelo Adkins 14 and Isaiah Skinner 10, and Breylin Garcia 10 for the Spartans (2-7) who are averaging 81 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes built a 14-0 lead within the the first three-and-a-half minutes and stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way. Iowa led 55-28 at halftime.

Less than nine minutes in, however, Seydou Traore seemed to suffer an apparent ankle injury and was in obvious pain. He was helped off the court and did not return.

