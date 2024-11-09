Poteat, Rechsteiner lead five in double figures to send Va. Tech past USC Upstate

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Mylyjael Poteat and Brandon Rechsteiner scored 19 points apiece and Virginia Tech beat South Carolina Upstate 93-74 on Friday night.

Freshman reserve Tyler Johnson scored 16 points, Jaydon Young 14, and Toibu Lawal and Jaden Schutt 10 apiece for the Hokies (2-0).

Carmelo Adkins scored 20 points, freshman Mister Dean 18 and Karmani Gregory 15 for the Spartans (1-1).

Virginia Tech led 37-32 at halftime and used an 11-5 start in the first 3:55 of the second half for a 48-37 lead.

With 12:58 left, USC Upstate's Daniel Helterhoff made a 3-pointer to reduce the Spartans' deficit to 56-50. But Young responded with a 3, Rechsteiner made a layup and Poteat made two free throws for a 63-59 lead. The Hokies stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

The Spartans opened the game outscoring Virginia Tech 16-2 over the first 6 1/2 minutes before Virginia Tech launched its comeback and led by five at halftime. Helterhoff's jumper with 2:06 before halftime marked the Spartans' last lead at 30-28.

Virginia Tech is 3-1 all-time against USC Upstate.