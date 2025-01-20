Vanderbilt $250,000 by SEC for allowing fans to storm court after victory over Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Vanderbilt was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for allowing fans to storm the court Saturday in celebration of a 75-75 basketball victory over No. 6 Tennessee.

Vanderbilt was penalized for a second offense under the conference’s revised access to competition area policy. The first violation — and a $100,000 fine — came when fans stormed the football field after a 40-35 victory over Alabama in October.

Additional offenses will carry a $500,000 fine.