TCU's Prince involved in physical altercation with woman she used to date; no charges filed

TCU basketball player Sedona Prince was involved in a physical altercation last month with a woman she used to date, and both women filed police reports alleging they were assaulted.

Prince’s lawyer, A. Boone Almanza, acknowledged that campus police responded to a disturbance on Jan. 18 at Prince’s off-campus residence after a call from the player. Almanza said that no charges have been filed.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday other abuse allegations against Prince, including one by a former girlfriend last year that prompted a social media storm and a petition to have Prince removed from the TCU team.

The 24-year-old Prince denied all of the allegations made against her through her attorney and said that she has never “abused anyone in her life, whether mentally, emotionally or physically.”

“Unfortunately, others have decided to use Sedona as a launch point for their careers,” Almanza said.

Prince is playing in her seventh and final year of college basketball. She has drawn headlines in the past, and posted a video on social media while in the NCAA Tournament bubble in 2021 asking for equity between how the men’s and women’s teams were treated, and played a role in a landmark antitrust lawsuit that will help get money for college athletes.

Prince has averaged 17.6 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 blocks this season with No. 11 TCU (23-3). The Horned Frogs take on Arizona on Sunday.