N.J. Benson posts double-double to lead DePaul to 74-57 victory over Seton Hall

CHICAGO — N.J. Benson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help DePaul dispatch Seton Hall 74-57 on Sunday night.

Benson made 8 of 13 shots and blocked two at the other end of the floor in completing his third double-double of the season for the Blue Demons (11-12, 2-10 Big East Conference), who ended a three-game losing streak.

CJ Gunn totaled 16 points and seven rebounds for DePaul. Isaiah Rivera came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and score 14. Fellow reserve Jacob Meyer scored 11 before fouling out.

Isaiah Coleman had 18 points on 6-for-20 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Pirates (6-16, 1-10), who have lost seven in a row.

Benson and Meyer both scored eight in the first half to guide Depaul to a 38-29 lead at the break. Gunn had 10 points in the second half to lead the Blue Demons.

