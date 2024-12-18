Morrow, Williams lead No. 5 LSU to 91-64 rout of Seton Hall in Hall of Fame Women's Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Aneesah Morrow had 24 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 5 LSU rout short-handed Seton Hall 91-64 on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

Mikaylah Williams added 22 points for LSU (13-0).

The pair led the Tigers to a 52-25 halftime lead as Williams had 17 points in the first 20 minutes and Morrow added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Morrow leads the country in rebounding, averaging 13.7 a game.

Seton Hall never threatened in the second half. The Pirates (8-3) were missing six players due to injuries, including starters Savannah Catalon (ankle) and Shailyn Pinkney (knee).

Faith Masonius scored a career-high 29 points, and Jada Eads added 20 for the Pirates.

The Hall of Fame presented LSU assistant Seimone Augustus with her class jersey before the game. Augustus was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past fall.

Takeaways

Seton Hall: The Pirates need to get healthy with Big East play set to begin next.

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson, left, is fouled by Seton Hall guard Amari Wright in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

LSU: The Tigers have a talented trio of Williams, Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson leading the way and are one of the top teams in the country.

Key moment

LSU led 17-15 with 48 seconds left in the first quarter before scoring 22 of the next 26 points over a five-minute span to blow the game open. Williams had consecutive 3-pointers during the spurt.

Key stat

Morrow moved into the top 25 for rebounds in NCAA Division I history with 1,412 in her career. She's had at least 15 rebounds in her last four games.

Up next

Seton Hall hosts Providence on Saturday to tip off Big East play, and LSU visits Illinois Chicago on Thursday in a homecoming game for Morrow.