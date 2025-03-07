Texas Tech assistant Matt Braeuer named new head basketball coach at Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Texas Tech assistant coach Matt Braeuer was named Friday as the new head coach at Stephen F. Austin.

Braeuer will finish the current season with the ninth-ranked Red Raiders before joining the Lumberjacks.

Tony Jasick was 6-6 as interim head coach for Stephen F. Austin (14-17, 7-13 Southland), which has completed its season after not qualifying for the conference tournament.

Kyle Keller had a 171-95 record and was in his ninth season as head coach when fired Jan. 22 with SFA off to a 1-7 start in conference play. SFA went to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18, his second season, and won Southland regular-season titles in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

It will be the first head coaching job for Braeuer, a three-year starting point guard at Wichita State from 2004-08, and part of its NCAA Sweet 16 team in 2006. He was later a graduate assistant for the Shockers.

Braeuer is in his second season as a Texas Tech assistant for Grant McCasland, after also being on his staff at North Texas the previous five seasons.

Keller was hired when Brad Underwood, now coach at Illinois, left SFA to become the Oklahoma State coach.

The Lumberjacks got the biggest win in program history under Keller on Nov. 26, 2019. They won 85-83 in overtime win at then-No. 1 Duke, ending the Blue Devils' 150-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents at Cameron Indoor Stadium.