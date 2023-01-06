Shabazz and the San Francisco Dons take on conference foe Loyola Marymount

San Francisco Dons (11-7, 0-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-5, 2-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Loyola Marymount and San Francisco square off on Saturday.

The Lions are 8-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dons are 0-3 in WCC play. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.5.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is averaging 18.1 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Meeks is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Dons. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.