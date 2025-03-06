Louisville's Reyne Smith leaves game with lower leg injury in game against Cal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reyne Smith left No. 14 Louisville's game against California on Wednesday night with an apparent lower leg injury.

The senior guard left the game with 12:36 left in the first half. When the Cardinals returned to the court for second half warmups, Smith came out after other players and did not take part.

Louisville won 85-68 without Smith behind Terrance Edwards Jr.'s career-high 35 points.

Smith, who is third on the team averaging 13.8 points per game, has been one of the catalysts for the Cardinals turnaround this season. He transferred to Louisville after three seasons with the College of Charleston to continue playing for coach Pat Kelsey.

The 6-foot-2 Australian native is considered one of the nation’s top outside shooters. For the season, he’s made 106 of his 277 3-point attempts. He leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and is third nationally in 3-pointers made.

A prolonged absence would be the latest blow to the Cardinals’ depth, who lost key players Koren Johnson and Kasean Pryor to season-ending injuries in November. Despite that, Louisville entered Wednesday having won seven straight and 17 of 18 to post a 23-6 record and a 16-2 mark in the ACC.