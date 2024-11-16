Jahmyl Telfort totals 17 of 19 points in second half as Butler cruises to 81-70 victory over SMU

INDIANAPOLIS — Jahmyl Telfort scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Butler beat SMU 81-70 on Friday night, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season.

Telfort, who made just 1 of 7 shots in the first half, hit 5 of 9 with two 3-pointers in the second for the Bulldogs (3-1), who have opened with four straight home games. He added six rebounds and five assists.

Kolby King and Pierre Brooks both scored 14 for Butler. King came off the bench to sink 5 of 6 shots including all four of his 3-point attempts. Finley Bizjack was 8 for 8 at the foul line and scored 12 with six rebounds.

Chuck Harris came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 21 to lead the Mustangs (3-1) in their first road game of the season. Boopie Miller pitched in with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Patrick McCaffery scored nine points of his 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to guide Butler to a 36-33 lead at halftime. Yohan Traore had all nine of his points before the break and Harris hit two 3-pointers, scoring eight to keep SMU close.

Telfort opened the second half with a three-point play for Butler and the Bulldogs stayed in front until Harris had a three-point play and a layup in a 7-0 run to put SMU up 50-48 with 13:11 remaining. Telfort answered with a layup and then picked up an assist on a three-point play by Andre Screen and Bulter never trailed again.

Butler has a week off before hosting Merrimack on Nov. 22. SMU returns home to play Prairie View A&M on Monday.