Davis scores 26 points to help surging North Carolina thump SMU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — RJ Davis scored 26 points and Ian Jackson scored 18 points and North Carolina controlled SMU for an 82-67 win on Tuesday night in a contest it never trailed.

Drake Powell scored 17 points for the Tar Heels who finished shooting 47.4% (27 for 57) to 33.3% (23 for 69) for SMU. The Tar Heels (10-6, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) now have won six of their last eight games following a three-game losing streak with two of those opponents then ranked in the top 10.

Reserve Chuck Harris scored 18 points, B.J. Edwards scored 15 points and Matt Cross 13 for SMU (11-4, 2-2).

Elliot Cadeau started the game for North Carolina with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup. Boopie Miller's jump shot a little more than four minutes in knotted the score at 6-all. Powell countered with a jump shot, Davis made 1 of 2 free throws, Powell and Davis followed with 3s and the margin was 15-6.

Powell made a 3 with 11:08 before halftime to give North Carolina its first double-digit lead at 23-13. Ven-Allen Lubin's tip-in gave the Tar Heels a 30-19 advantage and they led by double digits the rest of the way. North Carolina led 39-24 at halftime. North Carolina reached its first 20-point lead at 55-35 on a pair of Ian Jackson foul shots with 13:39 left.

SMU hosts Georgia Tech Saturday. North Carolina heads to N.C. State on Saturday.