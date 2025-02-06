SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cross, Harris lead SMU past Virginia Tech 81-75

By The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Matt Cross scored 21 points, Chuck Harris had 20, and SMU held off a late rally by Virginia Tech for an 81-75 victory on Wednesday night.

There were eight ties and seven lead changes in the first 14-plus minutes of the second half and SMU took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Harris with 5:49 remaining. He hit another key 3-pointer 3 1/2 minutes later and Cross also hit from deep for a 77-68 lead with 1:23 left.

Virginia Tech then rallied with a 3-pointer from Jaden Schutt and two free throws each by Tobi Lawal and Ben Hammond while the Mustangs had a missed 3 and a turnover. Now trailing 77-75 with 20 seconds left, the Hokies put Boopie Miller on the line and he made both ends of the one-and-one. Hammond missed a jumper and Cross closed out the win with two more free throws.

Samet Yigitoglu scored 12 points, backup guard Kario Oquendo 11, and Miller 10 for SMU (18-5, 9-3), which has won seven of eight.

Mylyjael Poteat had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Schutt scored 15 points and reserve Ben Burnham scored 12 for the Hokies (10-13, 5-7).

Neither team led by more than six points in the first half. SMU took a 9-8 lead with 15 minutes remaining and did not give it up until Brandon Rechsteiner hit a 3-pointer to put the Hokies ahead 35-32 with about 90 seconds remaining in the half. Cross answered with a 3 to make it 35-all at halftime.

Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame on Saturday and SMU hosts Pitt on Tuesday.

