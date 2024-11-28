SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

SMU pulls away in the second half to beat Washington State 77-60

By The Associated Press

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Boopie Miller scored 16 points, Samet Yigitoglu added 12 points and 11 rebounds and SMU pulled away late to beat Washington State 77-60 Wednesday night in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational title game.

Chuck Harris added 14 points, B.J. Edwards 13 points and Kario Oquendo 11 for the Mustangs (6-2), who shot 42% — 50% in the second half — and dominated the boards 51-25 with Matt Cross pulling down 10 to go with seven points. SMU had 22 offensive rebounds, outscoring the Cougars 21-6 on second-chance points and 44-18 in the paint.

Nate Calmese scored 15 points and Ethan Price and LeJuan Watts 12 each for the Cougars (6-2), who put up 33 3-pointers, making 10, and shot 37% overall. They had a season-low eight turnovers but with their challenges inside, half of their points came from beyond the arc. They had a three-game win streak snapped.

WSU led 31-27 at halftime and matched its largest lead of seven on Price's 3-pointer to open the second half. SMU took the lead for good at 43-42 and a 10-0 run with six points from Yigitoglu increased the lead to 16 with a couple minutes to go.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME