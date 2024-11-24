Michael B. Jordan uses timeout at women's college basketball game to sign smoldering photo

LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg strolled in wearing a jacket with JuJu Watkins’ name and number on the front and back. Michael B. Jordan thrilled a USC woman fan with an impromptu autograph during a timeout.

The stars came out to Saturday’s showdown between Watkins and third-ranked Southern California and No. 6 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won 74-61 to remain undefeated in the nationally televised game.

“Yeah, I saw them but I’m not so focused on that. I’m focused on winning with my team,” Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo said. "I came into the game knowing this was going to be a big hoopla game, which I appreciate, and they were going to bring in all the celebrities and all the fans they needed.”

Actor Jason Sudeikis, who frequents college and WNBA games with one or more of his kids, sat courtside.

Jordan, who was People's “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2020, was shown on the videoboard, which then moved to a woman wearing a USC sweatshirt who held up a smoldering double-truck magazine image of the “Black Panther” actor.

The crowd roared, Jordan smiled and mimicked an autograph to indicate he'd sign the photo. With the resident DJ egging her on, the woman climbed out of the stands and met Jordan at his seat. He leaned in to ask her name above the din, signed the image and the two embraced as the Galen Center crowd of 7,894 cheered.

“For LA being the center of women’s basketball universe this weekend is really special,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “Look at this building, the sellout, the star power that’s here.”

Among them were a who’s-who of women’s hoops past and present, including Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, Candace Parker, Cameron Brink, Chiney Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby. Phoenix Suns player Oso Ighodaro was there, too.