Joyce Edwards scores 21 points and No. 2 South Carolina cruises past No. 19 Alabama 76-58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points to lead No. 2 South Carolina past No. 19 Alabama 76-58 on Thursday night.

Chloe Kitts had 10 points and 13 rebounds, Milay Fulwiley scored 16 points and Te-Hina Paopao added 11 for the Gamecocks (17-1, 5-0 SEC), who have six straight wins over ranked opponents.

Zaay Green and Essence Cody each scored 15 points and Aaliyah Nye had 12 for Alabama (16-3, 3-2).

Takeaways

Alabama: Played without Sarah Ashlee Barker, the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer who has been sidelined since Jan. 2 with a lower leg injury.

South Carolina: Despite shooting just 3 for 20 from 3-point range, the Gamecocks dominated in the paint with 38 points, including 19 second-chance points.

Key moment

In the first four minutes, South Carolina went on a 12-0 run to set the tone, while Alabama was 0 for 8 during that stretch. Alabama then failed to come closer than four points.

Key stat

The Gamecocks' reserves have outscored their counterparts by 26.7 points per game this season. South Carolina’s bench outscored Alabama’s 43-2 and outrebounded the Crimson Tide 51-34.

South Carolina forward Maryam Dauda (30) works against Alabama forward Essence Cody (21) and guard Karly Weathers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Up next

South Carolina: Return home Sunday to face No. 13 Oklahoma.

Alabama: Travels to face Arkansas on Sunday.