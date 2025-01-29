Newell scores 17 points, grabs 10 rebounds; Georgia beats South Carolina 71-60 to end 4-game skid

ATHENS, Ga. — Asa Newell scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia to a 71-60 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Georgia (15-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) snapped a four-game skid while South Carolina (10-11, 0-8) extended its losing streak to eight games.

Dakota Leffew added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who never trailed and shot 51% (26 of 51) from the field. Silas Demary Jr. scored 12 points and Dylan James had 10.

Jamarii Thomas scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead South Carolina. Collin Murray-Boyles added 18 points.

Georgia opened on a 14-3 run and led 35-21 at the break. Demary Jr. scored 10 first-half points and Newell and James added eight apiece. Blue Cain's 3-pointer with 4:44 left gave the Bulldogs their largest lead, 63-47, with 4:44 to play.

Georgia is 12-1 at home that includes double-digit wins over ranked Kentucky and Oklahoma. Its only home loss was against top-ranked Auburn, 70-68 on Jan. 18.

South Carolina hosts No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Georgia plays at fourth-ranked Alabama on Saturday.

