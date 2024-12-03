SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

South Carolina women's basketball team receives national championship and SEC title rings

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley wants a foul called...

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley wants a foul called under the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina received its national championship and Southeastern Conference title rings during a ceremony at the Gamecocks' arena in front of several hundred fans on Monday night.

Players signed autographs while coach Dawn Staley posed for pictures with fans before the team received its latest hardware.

South Carolina went 38-0 last season en route to the national title, winning SEC regular-season and tournament championships along the way.

The players wore shirts that read, “Ring Us."

The national championship ring memorializes South Carolina's NCAA Tournament titles in 2017, 2022 and last season, with those years circled by the words “National Champions.”

The SEC title ring features the team's capital “C” logo and its Gamecocks mascot.

This year's Gamecocks (7-1) moved up a spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 on Monday and host No. 8 Duke on Thursday night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME