South Dakota 62, North Dakota 60
SOUTH DAKOTA (8-8)
Kamateros 5-14 0-0 12, Archambault 3-7 0-0 8, Hayes 2-3 0-2 4, Perrott-Hunt 5-14 4-4 15, Plitzuweit 2-8 3-3 8, Bruns 6-9 2-2 15, Burchill 0-0 0-0 0, Branch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 9-11 62.
NORTH DAKOTA (6-10)
Danielson 1-4 0-0 3, Omot 4-9 5-6 15, Tsartsidze 3-9 0-0 6, Eaglestaff 7-14 1-5 18, Trent 3-8 4-6 10, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Norman 1-3 0-0 2, Levias 0-5 0-0 0, Sueker 2-4 2-2 6, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 12-19 60.
Halftime_South Dakota 30-26. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 7-19 (Archambault 2-4, Kamateros 2-5, Bruns 1-3, Plitzuweit 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-4), North Dakota 6-21 (Eaglestaff 3-6, Omot 2-5, Danielson 1-3, Sueker 0-1, Trent 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-1, Levias 0-2, Norman 0-2). Fouled Out_Burchill. Rebounds_South Dakota 39 (Bruns 9), North Dakota 30 (Tsartsidze 8). Assists_South Dakota 8 (Perrott-Hunt 4), North Dakota 9 (Danielson, Tsartsidze, Trent 2). Total Fouls_South Dakota 19, North Dakota 13. A_1,206 (3,300).