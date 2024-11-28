Connor Essegian scored 29 points and makes 6 3-pointers to help Nebraska beat South Dakota 96-79

LINCOLN, Neb. — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Brice Williams added 21 points and four 3-pointers, and Nebraska beat South Dakota 96-79 on Wednesday night.

One of Essegian's five assists led to Ahron Ulis' half-court shot just before the halftime buzzer to give Nebraska a 54-35 lead. South Dakota missed a 3-pointer and Andrew Morgan grabbed the defensive rebound with about three seconds left. Morgan got it to Essegian, who quicky found Ulis at midcourt for his first made basket of the game.

Nebraska's lead did not drop below 12 points in the second half. Its largest advantage was 23 at 60-27.

Braxton Meah had 12 points for Nebraska (5-1). Essegian, who entered averaging 10.4 points per game, scored his most points since notching 24 in an overtime game against Michigan while playing for Wisconsin in the 2022-23 season.

South Dakota (6-3) got 20 points from Chase Forte. Dre Bullock added 16 points and Isaac Bruns scored 12.

The Cornhuskers were coming off a 74-63 win over No. 14 Creighton on Friday for the Bluejays’ worst home loss since 2019.

Nebraska remains home to play North Florida on Sunday before opening Big Ten play against Michigan State on Dec. 7. South Dakota returns home to host Idaho State on Dec. 4.