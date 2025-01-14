South Dakota's Grace Larkins is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 10 of the season:

Grace Larkins, South Dakota

The senior guard set the school’s single-game scoring record with 45 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Omaha. Her 45 points are the second most in a game of any NCAA Division I player this season and the third most by a Summit League player in league history. She averaged 39.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and seven assists in a pair of victories.

Runner-Up

Sedona Prince, TCU. The senior forward averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in road wins over Kansas and Teas Tech. She has helped the Horned Frogs to a 17-1 start, including a 5-0 mark in the Big 12 for the team’s best start to conference play in its 13 seasons in it. She’s one of three players in the country with at least 30 points and 12 rebounds in multiple games this season.

Honorable Mention

Morgan Maly, Creighton; Rose Micheaux, Virginia Tech; JuJu Watkins, USC.

Keep an eye on

Richmond forward Maggie Doogan led the Spiders to wins over George Mason and Davidson. She scored a career-high 37 points against George Mason, including the game-winner with three seconds left, also matching a career-high eight assists. She followed that up with 26 points in a win at Davidson.