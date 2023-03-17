South Florida women rally to beat Marquette 67-65 in OT

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 22 points and Elena Tsineke's jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good in a 67-65 victory over No. 9 seed Marquette to start the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Golden Eagles (22-11) had a final look to win, but Mackenzie Hare's 3-pointer went inside the rim and rolled out with a second to play.

The Bulls (27-6), who didn't lead for the game's first 38 minutes, rallied several times including from 47-36 down in regulation to tie their mark for wins in a season.

Breaking the record this year won't be so easy as South Florida is likely to face the No. 1 overall seed and defending champion South Carolina, undefeated on the year and a huge favorite to advance over No. 16 seed Norfolk State in the Columbia pod’s late game.

The Bulls appeared to have the game won at the end of the fourth quarter, ahead 59-55 after Tsineke's 3-pointer with 31.7 to play. But Hare's two foul shots after a South Florida turnover tied things and forced the extra session.

The lead changed hands six times in overtime, the last on Tsineke's basket.

Fankam Mendjiadeu finished with 16 rebounds for her 24th double-double this season and 56th of her career.

Marquette head coach Megan Duffy reacts to a play in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against South Florida in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Sean Rayford

Tsineke scored 13 points, 11 of those coming in the second half and overtime.

It was a disappointing finish for the Golden Eagles (22-11), who built a double-digit lead as Chloe Marotta scored a team-high 25 points. But the 6-foot-1 senior, an all-Big East first-team selection, fouled out with 2:56 to play in OT.

South Florida entered with a mindset on a different ending than in this building a year ago when the Bulls lost the eight-nine match up to No. 8 seed Miami in the NCAA opener of last season's Columbia pod.

BIG PICTURE

South Florida forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, of Cameroon, shoots the ball against Marquette forward Kennedi Myles (44) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Sean Rayford

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have gone to two NCAA Tournaments in coach Megan Duffy's four seasons. They have a strong base of young players to build with going forward including Hare and freshman Emily La Chapell.

South Florida: The Bulls won the AAC's regular-season title and have a strong one-two combo in Fankam Mendjiadeu and Tsineke that should keep them close against anyone — maybe even the nation's No. 1 team.