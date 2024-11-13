SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Josh Hubbard scores 23 points, Mississippi State beats SE Louisiana 80-59

By The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Josh Hubbard hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting Tuesday night to help Mississippi State beat Southeastern Louisiana 80-59.

Kanye Clary added 12 points and KeShawn Murphy scored 10 for Mississippi State (3-0). Cameron Matthews had 13 rebounds to go with seven points, four assists and three steals.

Shawn Jones Jr. threw down a dunk that gave that made it 16-14 with 12:01 left in the first half and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Hubbard hit a 3-pointer that stretched the lead into double figures with 5:34 to go but the Lions made four 3-pointers — including three by Kam Burton — from there to trim their deficit to 40-37 at the break.

Southeastern Louisiana made just one of its first 12 second-half shots and a 12-0 run gave the Bulldogs a 15-point lead with 13:20 to go.

Burton made 5 of 10 from behind the arc and led the Lions with 17 points. Sam Hines, Jr. added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Southeastern Louisiana, which went scoreless after Burton made a layup with 4:18 to go, shot just 29.6% (8 of 27) from the field and was outscored 40-22 in the second half.

