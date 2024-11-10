Vanderbilt holds the line against hot-shooting Southeast Missouri State in 85-76 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Edwards scored 17 points and Vanderbilt converted 32 of 41 free throws to hold off a 3-point barrage from Southeast Missouri State and earn an 85-76 victory Sunday afternoon.

The Redhawks knocked down 12 of 25 shots from beyond the arc after BJ Ward drained a 3-pointer on the game's first shot 18 seconds in. Ward knocked down 6 of 7 from distance and TJ Biel hit 4 of 6 off the bench to lead the long-range effort.

Devin McGlockton hit the first of two free throws with 1:12 left in the first half to put the Commodores up 40-33. Biel hit from deep with 39 seconds left and Ward knocked down a jumper with 4 seconds to go to trail 40-38 at intermission.

Edwards converted 8 of 9 from the line and finished with 17 points to lead Vanderbilt (2-0). McGlockton hit 6 of 9 from the line to add 14 points and pulled down 19 rebounds. Tyler Nickel added 11 points and eight rebounds. AJ Hoggard hit 7 of 10 from the line off the bench and added 11 points.

Ward finished with 22 points and five assists to lead the Redhawks (0-2), who shot 28 of 63 overall from the floor (44.4%). Teddy Washington Jr,. finished with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Biel added 12 points and six rebounds.