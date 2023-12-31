Tyler Bilodeau scores 27, Jordan Pope adds 20; Oregon St. beats USC 86-70

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tyler Bilodeau scored a career-high 27 points and Jordan Pope added 20 to lead host Oregon State to an 86-70 victory Saturday night over Southern California.

Oregon State (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) scored the first 11 points of the second half, culminated by Pope’s 3-pointer to extend the lead to 50-30 with 15:13 remaining.

USC (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) responded with a 9-0 run, but the Beavers quickly regained control and maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of the game.

KC Ibekwe’s three-point play gave Oregon State its largest lead at 64-41 midway through the second half.

Bronny James was one of the few bright spots for USC with a season-high 15 points. Playing in his fifth game since making his collegiate debut Dec. 6, James made an immediate impact.

The freshman guard entered the game at 12:17 of the first half and within seconds came up with a steal at midcourt that he converted into a three-point play.

James had another steal late in the first half, and dribbled the length of the court for a slam dunk.

Southern California guard Bronny James (6) shoots above Oregon State center Chol Marial (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 86-70. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

James, who is the oldest son of LeBron James, was 6 of 11 from the field in a season-high 20 minutes, made two 3-pointers, and had two assists and one steal. He continues to play under a minutes restriction since suffering a cardiac arrest during practice July 24.

Boogie Ellis scored 20 points to lead the Trojans.

OSU led 39-30 at the break behind 11 points from Bilodeau and 10 from Pope.

Both teams committed 14 turnovers in a sloppy first half. Isaiah Collier, the Trojans’ second-leading scorer, had two points and four turnovers in the opening half. He finished with seven points.

Southern California guard Bronny James (6) drives against Oregon State forward Michael Rataj (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 86-70. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

Dexter Akanno had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made 3 of 3 from behind the arc for the Beavers.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have lost five of their last six games and are off to a slow start in the Pac-12. Three straight conference home games should help.

Oregon State: Oregon State is just two wins away from matching last season’s total.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans will host California on Wednesday.

Oregon State: The Beavers will be at Washington State on Thursday

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here