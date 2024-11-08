SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Iowa makes 18 from deep, beats Southern 89-74 behind Pryce Sandfort's career-high 6 3s, 22 points

By The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Pryce Sandfort had career highs with six 3-pointers and 22 points to lead Iowa to an 89-74 victory over Southern on Thursday night.

Payton Sandfort scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists for Iowa (2-0). Owen Freeman added 15 points, Josh Dix had 14 and Drew Thelwell 12.

Payton Sanfort, a senior, made four 3-pointers against the Jaguars and has 20 career games hitting at least four from deep.

Iowa shot 32 of 60 (53%) from the floor and made 18 of 40 (45%) from long range. Seven Hawkeyes made at least one 3.

AJ Barnes scored 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead Southern (0-2). DaMariee Jones and Brentay Noel added 10 points apiece.

The Hawkeyes took the lead for good about three minutes in and built a 48-37 halftime advantage. Pryce Sandfort scored 11 first-half points and Josh Dix added nine.

Southern pulled within 53-42 early in the second half but didn't get closer. Iowa had its largest lead, 85-64, when Payton Sandfort made a 3-pointer with 3:15 remaining.

Iowa has a 3-0 lead in the series and is 21-0 against the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME