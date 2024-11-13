Penn State opens its season with third-straight rout, beats St. Francis (Pa.) 92-62

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Puff Johnson scored 20 points, Ace Baldwin Jr. added 16 and Penn State rolled to a 92-62 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday night.

It was the third straight rout by Penn State (3-0), which beat Binghamton (108-66) and UMBC (103-54).

Johnson was 7 of 8 from the floor and Baldwin 5-of-14 shooting. The pair combined for five of the Nittany Lions nine 3-pointers.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser added 11 points and D’Marco Dunn had 10 for Penn State, which shot 49% (34 of 69) and scored 29 points off 24 turnovers.

Bobby Rosenberger III scored 14 points to lead St. Francis (1-3). Valentino Pinedo added 11 points and Daemar Kelly had 10.

Penn State opened on a 11-0 run, but St. Francis pulled within 25-17 and used a 17-8 surge for its only lead of the game, 34-33, with 2:17 left in the first half. The Nittany Lions closed with a 12-4 run to lead 45-38 at the break. Baldwin scored 12 points and Johnson added 11. Kelly scored all 10 of his points in the first half for the Red Flash.