SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Penn State opens its season with third-straight rout, beats St. Francis (Pa.) 92-62

By The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Puff Johnson scored 20 points, Ace Baldwin Jr. added 16 and Penn State rolled to a 92-62 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday night.

It was the third straight rout by Penn State (3-0), which beat Binghamton (108-66) and UMBC (103-54).

Johnson was 7 of 8 from the floor and Baldwin 5-of-14 shooting. The pair combined for five of the Nittany Lions nine 3-pointers.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser added 11 points and D’Marco Dunn had 10 for Penn State, which shot 49% (34 of 69) and scored 29 points off 24 turnovers.

Bobby Rosenberger III scored 14 points to lead St. Francis (1-3). Valentino Pinedo added 11 points and Daemar Kelly had 10.

Penn State opened on a 11-0 run, but St. Francis pulled within 25-17 and used a 17-8 surge for its only lead of the game, 34-33, with 2:17 left in the first half. The Nittany Lions closed with a 12-4 run to lead 45-38 at the break. Baldwin scored 12 points and Johnson added 11. Kelly scored all 10 of his points in the first half for the Red Flash.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME