St. John's fires men's basketball coach Mike Anderson

NEW YORK — St. John's fired men's basketball coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Athletic director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program.

The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension.

But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under Anderson. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings.

St. John's won its first-round game in the Big East Tournament against Butler earlier this week before blowing a large lead against top-seeded Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

The team hasn't reached the Big East semifinals since winning the school's third championship in 2000.