Rick Pitino defeats his son in their latest coaching clash as No. 22 St. John's tops New Mexico

NEW YORK — Rick Pitino defeated his son in their latest coaching clash as No. 22 St. John's passed its first real test this season, topping New Mexico 85-71 on Sunday behind 21 points and 11 rebounds from RJ Luis Jr.

Deivon Smith added 15 points and all five starters scored in double figures for the Red Storm (4-0) to make a winner of their Hall of Fame coach in a family affair at Madison Square Garden.

Richard Pitino, coach of the Lobos, fell to 1-3 in matchups against his father. The previous two losses came when Rick Pitino was at Louisville.

Richard Pitino beat his dad’s Iona team two years ago at The Pit.

With the Red Storm in control late, St. John’s students chanted, “Who’s your daddy?”

Kadary Richmond had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for St. John's. Aaron Scott also scored 14, and Zuby Ejiofor finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Luis added a career-best seven assists.

Mustapha Amzil and Nelly Junior Joseph each had 16 points for New Mexico (3-1).

New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino stands on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Pamela Smith

Takeaways

New Mexico: The Lobos fell to 1-1 against ranked opponents. They beat then-No. 22 UCLA 72-64 in Nevada on Nov. 8, but had trouble with the Red Storm's size on both ends of the floor.

St. John’s: After winning their first three games by more than 20 points apiece at Carnesecca Arena on campus, the Red Storm impressed against stiffer competition in the first of eight home games at The Garden this season.

Key moment

New Mexico had trimmed a 16-point deficit to four when Smith recovered the ball after his jumper was blocked and fed Scott for a 3-pointer with 7:34 left. That began a 9-2 spurt for St. John's, and the Lobos never got closer than five again.

Key stat

St. John's outrebounded the Lobos 49-32.

St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. (12), left, dribbles the ball against New Mexico guard Donovan Dent (2), right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Pamela Smith

Up next

New Mexico: Will host Grambling State on Thursday night.

St. John's: Heads to the Bahamas to play No. 12 Baylor on Thursday night and either No. 11 Tennessee or Virginia the following day in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.