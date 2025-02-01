Richmond scores 24 and hits winning jumper as No. 15 St. John's holds off Providence 68-66

NEW YORK — Kadary Richmond scored 24 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with three seconds left, and No. 15 St. John’s held off Providence 68-66 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden after blowing a 19-point lead in the final nine minutes.

RJ Luis Jr. added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Red Storm (19-3, 10-1 Big East), who have won eight straight games and 14 of 15.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim had a season-high 27 points to help Providence (11-11, 5-6) rally. He hit two of his eight 3-pointers during the comeback before Bensley Joseph made a tying 3 with 33 seconds left — his only basket of the game.

Following a timeout, Richmond used a screen by Zuby Ejiofor to get separation from Jayden Pierre and drain a pull-up jumper from the foul line.

Richmond shot 10 of 14 from the field and finished with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Ejiofor had 13 points for St. John’s, which shot 38% from the floor.