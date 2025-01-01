Clemson beats Stanford 85-71 behind 22 points from Chase Hunter

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chase Hunter scored 22 points, Chauncey Wiggins had a season-high 17 points and Clemson beat Stanford 85-71 on Wednesday.

It was tied at 52-all with 14:37 remaining before Clemson went on a 10-0 run with scoring from four different players. Myles Foster scored the next six Clemson points to make it 68-57 and Stanford did not get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Stanford's largest run of the second half was five-straight points after leading for over 13 minutes in the first half — with a big lead of eight points at 25-17.

Clemson (11-3) has started 3-0 in ACC play in consecutive seasons — and ninth time in program history — after winning seven straight last year.

The Tigers scored 25 points off 16 Stanford turnovers.

Jaeden Zackery added 16 points and Viktor Lakhin had 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Clemson. Wiggins made four of the Tigers' eight 3-pointers and Hunter reached 20-plus points for third time this season.

Oziyah Sellers scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Stanford (9-4, 1-1). Maxime Raynaud had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his nation-leading 11th double-double this season, and Jaylen Blakes scored 13.

Stanford plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Clemson stays at home to play California on Saturday.