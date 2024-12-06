Williams scores season-high 32 as No. 5 LSU beats Stanford 94-88 in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Mikaylah Williams scored a season-high 32 points, including a game-tying jumper with 4.3 seconds left that sent the game to overtime, and No. 5 LSU remained unbeaten with a 94-88 comeback win over Stanford on Thursday night.

Williams also scored six of the Tigers’ 14 overtime points, including a shot-clock-beating 3-pointer with 38 seconds that was the dagger.

Reserve guard Kailyn Gilbert had 25 points (five in overtime) for LSU (10-0), and Flau’Jae Johnson contributed 21 points before fouling out with 1:05 left in overtime.

Stanford (7-2), which led for almost 38½ minutes, was led by Nunu Agara, who had 29 points and 13 rebounds. Brooke Demetre added 19 points, Elena Bosgana 16 and Jzaniya Harriel 15.

Takeaways

Stanford: The Cardinal stayed in a 2-3 defensive zone, hoping LSU’s impatience would lead to quick outside shots from a team with just two legit 3-point shooters. The Tigers managed to stay within striking distance by scoring off turnovers, including one that allowed Williams hit the tying jumper with 4.3 seconds left.

LSU: The Tigers hadn’t played a team this season as big, strong, disciplined and fundamentally sound as Stanford and it showed. LSU didn’t have the speed to contain Stanford’s starting front line, which combined for 64 points and 21 rebounds.

Key moment

The Tigers were clinging to an 88-86 lead in overtime with the shot clock winding down when Williams hit a deep 3-pointer with 38 seconds left.

LSU guard Kailyn Gilbert (16) celebrates with guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (50) after their overtime victory over Stanford in an NCAA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. Credit: AP/Matthew Hinton

Key stat

LSU has won two of its last four games despite trailing by double digits.

Up next

Stanford plays at California on Dec. 13 in its first Atlantic Coast Conference game, and LSU plays Grambling on Sunday afternoon in Bossier City.