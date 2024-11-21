SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Raynaud's 20 points, 10 rebounds lead Stanford to narrow 70-63 win over Norfolk State

By The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Maxime Raynaud had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Stanford held off a second-half rally, and the Cardinal defeated Norfolk State 70-63 on Wednesday night.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half, Norfolk State went ahead 42-40 shortly after halftime. Stanford responded, particularly on defense, holding the Spartans to two field goals and four free throws over the next 8 1/2 minutes. A 3-pointer by Raynaud gave Stanford a 60-51 lead with 4 1/2 minutes to go.

Brian Moore Jr. had a personal 7-0 run to get Norfolk State within 60-58 with 2:50 remaining before Oziyah Sellers hit a 3-pointer and Stanford made 9 of 10 free throws to close it out.

Jaylen Blake had 18 points and Sellers 15 for Stanford (5-0). The Cardinal were just 15 for 27 from the free-throw line before their closing run. They shot 33% overall and made only 8 of 34 3-pointers.

Moore scored 24 points, Christian Ings 17 and Jalen Myers 10 for Norfolk State (4-2).

Stanford raced out to a 14-2 lead and still led by 11 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half but an 0-for-9 shooting skid let the Spartans close the gap. Stanford led 38-33 at halftime.

Raynaud, the USBWA National Player of the Week, averaged 21.3 points and 12.8 rebounds in Stanford's first four games.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME