SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

SMU jumps out early, slams 7 dunks and cruises past Stanford 85-61

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Samet Yigitoglu scored 17 points, Boopie Miller added 10 points and matched a season high with 10 assists, and SMU cruised to an 85-61 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

Matt Cross and Kario Oquendo each added 16 points for SMU (17-5, 8-3 ACC), which has won six of its last seven games. Chuck Harris made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

SMU shot 53% (31 of 58) overall and made 12 of 24 from long range. The Mustangs also finished with seven dunks that included back-to-back slams from Yigitoglu and Oquendo with about 13 minutes remaining.

Oziyah Sellers scored 19 points and Maxime Raynaud had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (15-7, 7-4), which had a four-game winning streak end.

Yigitoglu made consecutive dunks to stretch SMU's lead to 29-11 midway through the first half. The Mustangs scored the next five points and built a 45-25 lead at the break. Cross made three 3-pointers and scored 15 first-half points. Yigitoglu and Oquendo each finished with 12 points.

Raynaud paced the Cardinal with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor while seven other Cardinal shot just 4 of 20 in the first half. Sellers' 3-pointer pulled Stanford to 55-37 about five minutes into the second half but it didn't get closer.

On Wednesday, Stanford hosts Wake Forest while SMU plays at Virginia Tech.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME