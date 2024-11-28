No. 10 Marquette routs Stonehill 94-59 behind Joplin's 27 points

MILWAUKEE — David Joplin scored 27 points and Kam Jones and Damarius Owens each added 14 to lead No. 10 Marquette to a 94-59 win over Stonehill on Wednesday night.

Joplin made his first five shots, including three 3-pointers, and was 10 for 12 from the field. Joplin poured in a career-high 29 in the Golden Eagles’ previous game, an 80-69 win Saturday over Georgia in the Bahamas.

Owens, a freshman, had scored five points in his first three games. He went 3 of 3 from 3.

Amir Nesbitt led Stonehill (4-5) with 14 points, Hermann Koffi scored 13 and Chas Stinson added 10. Josh Morgan, who averages 15.4 points per game and is the Skyhawks' leading score, didn’t play because of a foot injury.

Takeaways

Stonehill: The Skyhawks, who entered Division 1 in 2022, are trying to figure how to win away from home as they lost their 26th straight road game.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles (7-0) remain one of two undefeated Big East teams after No. 22 Xavier (6-1) fell 78-53 to Michigan, and Providence (5-1) lost 79-77 to Oklahoma.

Key moment

Stonehill stayed close until 8:53 in the first half when Ethan Meuser’s second straight 3-pointer cut Marquette’s lead to 27-21. Then, Marquette went on a 24-10 run to claim a 51-31 halftime lead.

Stonehill's Chas Stinson tries to get past Marquette's Stevie Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Key stat

The Golden Eagles shot 60.7% (37 for 61) from the floor and scored 52 points in the paint.

Up next

Marquette hosts Western Carolina on Saturday, and Stonehill hosts Quinnipiac on Sunday.