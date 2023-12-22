SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Poplar scores 24, Omier delivers big double-double in Miami's 97-59 rout of Stonehill

By The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Wooga Poplar scored 24 points, Norchad Omier added 20 points with 17 rebounds, and Miami routed Stonehill 97-59 on Thursday night.

Omier had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first half alone, as Miami took a 54-25 lead.

Miami scored the first eight points of the game and also led 20-7. The Hurricanes then went on a 14-0 in which Kyshawn George hit two 3-pointers and Bensley Joseph made one and the Hurricanes led 34-7 with just under 9 minutes left in the half. Miami made nine 3-pointers in the half, with Poplar and George hitting three each.

Poplar scored 13 points and hit 5-of-7 shots in the first 5-plus minutes of the second half. The biggest lead was 45 points after Christi Watson hit a 3-pointer with about 2 minutes remaining.

For the game, Miami shot 48.7% overall, hit 15 of 39 3-pointers and was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Stonehill shot 36.7%, hit 8 of 36 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws.

Tony Felder led Stonehill with 22 points and made 5 of 13 3-pointers. Se’yphon Triplett added 16 points for the Skyhawks (2-12).

Matt Cleveland had 15 points and nine rebounds, Joseph had 12 points and eight assists, and George had 12 points for the Hurricanes (9-2).

Miami hosts North Florida on Friday, Dec. 29. Stonehill plays at Rutgers on Dec. 30.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME