SUNY Old Westbury men’s, women’s basketball teams win Skyline Tournament

The SUNY Old Westbury men’s basketball team won its first Skyline Conference Tournament championship since 2004 and the women’s team won its first Skyline crown on Saturday night.

Both teams earned the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament, which begins Thursday.

Jamail Stanley scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and had nine rebounds to lead the men’s team (19-8, 16-4 Skyline Conference), which was top seeded, to a 63-47 win over No. 6 St. Joseph’s College (Brooklyn).

Stanley, a junior guard, added two assists, four blocks and three steals. P.J. Page, a forward from Copiague, and guard Lylle Ryals scored 11 points apiece.

Page and Stanley helped seal the win during an 11-0 run that made it 45-33 with 8:37 to play.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Raven Pentz powered the women’s team (23-5, 13-3 Skyline) with 20 points, including 17 in the second half, and five assists in a 57-43 win over top-seeded The Sage Colleges (21-6, 15-1 Skyline).

Old Westbury led 20-18 at the half and widened its lead with a 22-11 third quarter.