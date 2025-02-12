SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Matthew Cleveland scores career-high 32 to carry Miami past Syracuse 91-84

By The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored a career-high 32 points after shooting 10 for 13, Jalil Bethea added 21 points, and Miami beat Syracuse 91-84 on Tuesday night.

Cleveland set his previous high of 31 points just last month in a 117-74 defeat of SMU on Jan. 18. Against the Orange, he sank 10 of 12 foul shots and distributed five assists.

Reserves Joel Djobet scored 13 points and A.J. Stanton-McCray added 10 for Miami (6-18, 2-11 ACC), which shot 55.4% (31 of 56) including 10 for 20 from 3-point range.

J.J. Starling led Syracuse (11-14, 5-9) with 25 points. Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and reserve Chris Bell added 14 points.

Djobet made a 3 to tie it at 61 with 9:13 remaining, and 31 seconds later, Bethea made two foul shots for a two-point lead and Miami held the advantage the rest of the way.

Cleveland's layup with 1:48 left extended the lead to 80-71, the Canes' largest lead of the game. Cleveland gave Miami its first nine-point lead, 41-32, with a pair of foul shots with 1:50 before halftime. His jumper with 31 seconds before intermission made it 43-34.

Syracuse hosts North Carolina on Saturday. The Hurricanes, who have won two of three following a 10-game losing streak, travel to face Pitt on Saturday.

