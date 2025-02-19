SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Leggett and Austin score 19 points apiece, Pitt rallies from 11-point deficit to beat Syracuse 80-69

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Ishmael Leggett and Zack Austin scored 19 points apiece and Pittsburgh rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Syracuse 80-69 on Tuesday night.

Syracuse opened the second half with a pair of baskets, one on a dunk from Eddie Lampkin Jr., to stretch its lead to 45-34. Pitt answered with 17-6 run to knot it at 51-all, and then took the lead for good, 58-56, on Leggett's 3-pointer with 9:28 remaining.

Leggett and Austin were a combined 14-of-24 shooting from the floor and 6 of 9 from long range. Jaland Lowe added 17 points and Brandin Cummings had 11 for the Panthers, who shot just 37% (11 of 30) in the first half but 62.5% (15 of 24) after the break.

Pitt (16-10, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), which beat visiting Miami 74-65 on Saturday, has won consecutive games since ending a four-game skid. The Panthers also beat Syracuse, 77-73, on Jan. 25.

Chris Bell made 7 of 12 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Syracuse (11-16, 5-11), which has lost four of its last five games. J.J. Starling added 14 points.

Syracuse opened on a 16-6 run and led 41-34 at the break. Bell scored 14 points and Starling had 11 and the pair combined for seven of the Orange's nine 3-pointers. Austin scored nine first-half points for Pitt.

Pitt plays at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Syracuse hosts N.C. State on Feb. 26.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME